THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Roberts' 3 at buzzer…

Roberts’ 3 at buzzer sends Stony Brook past Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Stony Brook to a 75-72 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday night.

Roberts finished with 15 points to lead the Seawolves (1-2). Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points and six assists. Elijah Olaniyi tallied 12 points, while Frankie Policelli and Tykei Greene scored 11 each. had 11.

Aaron Clarke had 18 points for the Pioneers (2-4). Bryce Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nico Galette had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyler Thomas, whose 21 points per game entering the contest led the Pioneers, was held to 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up