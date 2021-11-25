Robert Morris pays visit to Davidson

Robert Morris (0-4) vs. Davidson (3-2) Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays host…

Robert Morris (0-4) vs. Davidson (3-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays host to Robert Morris in a non-conference matchup. Davidson won over East Carolina 76-67 on Sunday, while Robert Morris came up short in a 74-70 game in overtime at home to Mount St. Mary’s last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Kahliel Spear, Rasheem Dunn and Jaron Williams have combined to account for 53 percent of all Colonials scoring this season.LEADING LEE: Hyunjung Lee has connected on 43.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 84.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Colonials. Davidson has an assist on 50 of 78 field goals (64.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Robert Morris has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Davidson offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the country. The Robert Morris defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).

