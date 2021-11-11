CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Richmond goes up against Utah State

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Utah State (0-1) vs. Richmond (1-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Richmond in an early season matchup. Utah State fell 72-69 to UC Davis in its last outing. Richmond is coming off a 70-60 win over NC Central in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State went 2-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Aggies gave up 70.2 points per game while scoring 65 per matchup. Richmond went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.1 points and allowing 70.5 per game in the process.

