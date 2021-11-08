Rice gets 2021-22 season underway against Pepperdine

Pepperdine (0-0) vs. Rice (0-0) Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice begins its season by hosting…

Pepperdine (0-0) vs. Rice (0-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice begins its season by hosting the Pepperdine Waves. Pepperdine went 15-12 last year, while Rice ended up 15-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine went 5-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Waves gave up 74.7 points per game while scoring 76.2 per matchup. Rice went 4-2 in non-conference play, averaging 74.5 points and giving up 68.7 per game in the process.

