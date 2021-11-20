CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Reynolds Jr. leads Monmouth…

Reynolds Jr. leads Monmouth over Saint Joseph’s 87-75

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored a career-high 25 points as Monmouth topped Saint Joseph’s 87-75 on Saturday. Marcus McClary added 24 points for Monmouth. McClary also had seven rebounds.

George Papas had 18 points and six rebounds for Monmouth (3-1). Walker Miller added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Hall scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists for Saint Joseph’s (2-2). Taylor Funk added 16 points. Erik Reynolds II had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up