HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Reid leads LSU past…

Reid leads LSU past Wake Forest 75-61 in ECC title game

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Efton Reid scored 14 points and sparked a big first-half run and LSU breezed to a 75-61 victory over Wake Forest in Saturday’s championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Wake Forest led 11-6 after a 3-pointer by Khadim Sy with 12:18 left in the first half, but Reid slammed home a dunk that seemed to spark the Tigers (7-0). Tari Eason followed Reid with a bucket and two free throws and Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Alex Fudge all hit 3s to cap a 15-0 run that left the Tigers leading 21-11 with 8:02 left in the first half.

The Demon Deacons (6-1) closed to within three points, but Eason hit a 3 to start a 7-0 spurt and LSU led 31-21 at halftime. Reid scored on a jumper and a hook shot in the first two minutes of the second half and the Tigers’ lead never dropped below nine after intermission.

Reid sank 7 of 9 shots for LSU. Darius Days scored 12 points, but hit just 1 of 6 from distance. Fudge came off the bench to score 11 and grab nine rebounds. Eric Gaines made all seven of this free throws, scoring 11.

Daivien Williams hit 12 of 13 foul shots and scored 20 to pace the Deacons. Jake Laravia pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Alondes Williams contributed 14 points and eight boards.

The teams combined to miss 32 of 43 shots from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up