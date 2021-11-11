Reid carries Merrimack past NJIT 61-54

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ziggy Reid tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 61-54 win over…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ziggy Reid tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 61-54 win over NJIT on Thursday night.

Reid hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Mikey Watkins had 11 points for Merrimack (2-0).

Miles Coleman had 19 points for the Highlanders (0-1) in their season opener. Antwuan Butler added 11 points. Dylan O’Hearn had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.