Reid carries Merrimack past NJIT 61-54

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:40 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ziggy Reid tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 61-54 win over NJIT on Thursday night.

Reid hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Mikey Watkins had 11 points for Merrimack (2-0).

Miles Coleman had 19 points for the Highlanders (0-1) in their season opener. Antwuan Butler added 11 points. Dylan O’Hearn had 10 points and six rebounds.

