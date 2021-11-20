CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Reid carries Gardner-Webb past Carver College 100-38

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:35 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past Carver College 100-38 on Saturday.

D’Maurian Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Gardner-Webb (1-3). Jordan Sears added 13 points and Lance Terry had 12.

Ka’Jhun Gary had 10 points for the Cougars. Sincere Jacobs-Hollomon added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

