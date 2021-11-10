CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Reeves lifts Illinois St. over UNC Wilmington 68-63

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:26 AM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had a career-high 29 points as Illinois State narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 68-63 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Mark Freeman had 11 points for Illinois State. Sy Chatman added 10 rebounds. Liam McChesney had four blocks.

Shykeim Phillips had 14 points for the Seahawks. Jaylen Fornes added 12 points. James Baker, Jr. had 10 points. Jaylen Sims had five points and 10 rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

