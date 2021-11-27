HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Reeves carries Illinois State…

Reeves carries Illinois State past Purdue Northwest 81-71

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 20 points as Illinois State defeated Purdue Northwest 81-71 on Saturday night.

Sy Chatman had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Illinois State (3-4). Kendall Lewis added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Mark Freeman had seven assists.

Anthony Barnard had 14 points for the Pride. Sangolay Njie added 13 points. Gregory Boyle had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up