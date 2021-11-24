THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Ray scores 20 to lead Hofstra over Molloy 87-49

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 7:29 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 20 points and Hofstra beat Division II-level Molloy 87-49 on Wednesday.

Zach Cooks had 14 points for Hofstra (2-4) and Aaron Estrada scored 14 points with seven rebounds. Omar Silverio scored 12 points and Darlinstone Dubar had a career-high 12 rebounds and scored 11 for the Pride.

Kendell Ogilvie had 13 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Sey Dieng scored 12 and Frank Phelan grabbed seven rebounds.

