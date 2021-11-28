HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Rai layup lifts Dartmouth past Bryant in overtime, 63-61

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 8:54 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Aaryn Rai converted a last-second layup to give Dartmouth a 63-61 overtime win over Bryant on Sunday.

Peter Kiss hit a 3 with :33 left top pull the Bulldogs even at 61-61, but after snaring a defensive rebound with :04 left Ryan Cornish stole the ball and fed Rai for the game-winner.

Brendan Barry hit a 3 with :03 left in regulation to get the Big Green even at 41-41 and force overtime. He posted 15 points and six steals to lead Dartmouth (3-1). Taurus Samuels had 13 points and Cornish added 12. Cam Krystkowiak had 10 points and Rai grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to go with seven points.

Charles Pride had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-4). Peter Kiss added 19 points. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Adham Eleeda had six rebounds.

