Quisenberry scores 25, Fordham tops Columbia 77-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 25 points as Fordham topped visiting Columbia 77-67 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Chuba Ohams had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Fordham. Antrell Charlton added 12 points. Antonio Daye, Jr. had 12 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 16 points for the Lions. Liam Murphy added 13 points. Ike Nweke had 11 points.

