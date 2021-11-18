Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount past UALR 82-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana had 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Arkansas-Little Rock 82-63 on Wednesday night. Eli…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana had 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Arkansas-Little Rock 82-63 on Wednesday night.

Eli Scott had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (2-1) as did Cam Shelton.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (3-1). Nikola Maric added 15 points.

