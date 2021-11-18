CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount…

Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount past UALR 82-63

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 1:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana had 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Arkansas-Little Rock 82-63 on Wednesday night.

Eli Scott had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (2-1) as did Cam Shelton.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (3-1). Nikola Maric added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up