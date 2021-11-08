Purdue welcomes Bellarmine in 2021-22 season opener

Bellarmine (0-0) vs. Purdue (0-0) Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue begins its 2021-22…

Bellarmine (0-0) vs. Purdue (0-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Bellarmine Knights. Bellarmine went 14-8 last year, while Purdue ended up 18-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.3 points per game last season. The Boilermakers offense scored 74.9 points per matchup en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Bellarmine went 2-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

