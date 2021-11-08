CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Purdue welcomes Bellarmine in…

Purdue welcomes Bellarmine in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bellarmine (0-0) vs. Purdue (0-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Bellarmine Knights. Bellarmine went 14-8 last year, while Purdue ended up 18-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.3 points per game last season. The Boilermakers offense scored 74.9 points per matchup en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Bellarmine went 2-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up