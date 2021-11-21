Purdue, Nova meet in Uncasville

Villanova (3-1) vs. Purdue (4-0) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Villanova (3-1) vs. Purdue (4-0)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Purdue are set to clash in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Purdue earned a 93-84 win over North Carolina in its most recent game, while Villanova won 71-53 against Tennessee in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists while Zach Edey has put up 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Justin Moore has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists while Collin Gillespie has put up 16.5 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 50 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Purdue has an assist on 58 of 100 field goals (58 percent) over its past three outings while Villanova has assists on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 10.6 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

