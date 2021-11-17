CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Providence faces New Hampshire

Providence faces New Hampshire

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Hampshire (1-1) vs. Providence (3-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire pays visit to Providence in an early season matchup. New Hampshire came up short in a 75-70 game at Marquette on Friday. Providence is coming off a 63-58 win over Wisconsin on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez, Nick Guadarrama and Qon Murphy have combined to account for 53 percent of all Wildcats points this season.MIGHTY MARTINEZ: Martinez has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has committed a turnover on just 11 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only eight times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up