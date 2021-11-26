BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Princeton squares off against FDU

Princeton squares off against FDU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-4) vs. Princeton (4-2)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of road losses on Wednesday. Princeton lost 76-64 to Monmouth, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in a 62-54 game at NJIT.

SAVVY SENIORS: Princeton’s Ethan Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Devon Dunn has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 55.8 points per game and allowed 81 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Princeton has 39 assists on 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 33 of 57 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Ivy League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up