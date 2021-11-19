CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Princeton goes up against…

Princeton goes up against Oregon State

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton (3-1) vs. Oregon State (1-3)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Oregon State in an early season matchup. Princeton easily beat Marist by 19 on Wednesday, while Oregon State fell to Samford on Thursday, 78-77.

SAVVY SENIORS: Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn, Ethan Wright and Drew Friberg have combined to account for 36 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.LIKEABLE LLEWELLYN: Llewellyn has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Beavers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Oregon State has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Princeton has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Ivy League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up