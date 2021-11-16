CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Princeton faces Marist

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Marist (1-1) vs. Princeton (2-1)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Marist in an early season matchup. Marist won 82-67 at Columbia on Friday. Princeton lost 87-80 in overtime to Minnesota on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist’s Raheim Sullivan, Jordan Jones and Matt Herasme have combined to score 50 percent of all Red Foxes points this season.SOLID SULLIVAN: Sullivan has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Ivy League teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

