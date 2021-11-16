Marist (1-1) vs. Princeton (2-1) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces…

Marist (1-1) vs. Princeton (2-1)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Marist in an early season matchup. Marist won 82-67 at Columbia on Friday. Princeton lost 87-80 in overtime to Minnesota on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist’s Raheim Sullivan, Jordan Jones and Matt Herasme have combined to score 50 percent of all Red Foxes points this season.SOLID SULLIVAN: Sullivan has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Ivy League teams.

