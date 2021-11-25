Presbyterian plays UNO

Presbyterian (3-2) vs. New Orleans (2-3) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and New Orleans…

Presbyterian (3-2) vs. New Orleans (2-3)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and New Orleans both look to put winning streaks together . Presbyterian beat VMI by five in its last outing. New Orleans is coming off a 90-63 win at home over Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 21.6 points while Tyson Jackson has put up 9.4 points and five rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 20.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 19 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Privateers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Hose. New Orleans has an assist on 46 of 90 field goals (51.1 percent) over its past three outings while Presbyterian has assists on 26 of 61 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 15.4 offensive boards per game.

