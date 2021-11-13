CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Prairie View visits Oklahoma St.

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Prairie View (0-2) vs. Oklahoma State (1-1)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View and Oklahoma State look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss in their last game. Oklahoma State lost 56-55 at home to Oakland on Friday, while Prairie View came up short in a 92-76 game at San Francisco on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Oklahoma State’s Bryce Thompson has averaged 13 points while Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe has put up 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Panthers, Jawaun Daniels has averaged 20 points while D’Rell Roberts has put up 12.5 points.DOMINANT DANIELS: Daniels has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Prairie View has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all SWAC teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

