Prairie View hopes to end skid vs Grand Canyon

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Prairie View (0-5) vs. Grand Canyon (2-0)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on Grand Canyon. Prairie View is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Grand Canyon is coming off a 65-51 win at home against North Florida on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Jr. has averaged 14 points while Gabe McGlothan has put up 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Panthers, D’Rell Roberts has averaged 13.4 points while Jawaun Daniels has put up 11.4 points.DOMINANT D’RELL: Roberts has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Prairie View has lost its last four road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 83.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon is rated second among WAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.3 percent. The Antelopes have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

