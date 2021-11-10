CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Prairie View faces San Francisco

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Prairie View (0-1) vs. San Francisco (1-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Prairie View in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.1 points per game last year. The Dons offense put up 76.1 points per contest on their way to a 6-4 record against non-WCC competition. Prairie View went 1-4 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

