CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Potter lifts Morehead State…

Potter lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 84-59

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 14 points off the bench to lift Morehead State to an 84-59 win over Transylvania on Thursday night.

Drew Thelwell had 13 points for Morehead State (2-2). Tray Hollowell added 13 points. Ta’lon Cooper had 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Johni Broome had a career-high six blocks plus 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Colby Napier had 14 points for the Division III Pioneers. Zach Larimore added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up