Portland St. goes for first win vs Evergreen State

Evergreen State vs. Portland State (0-1) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State…

Evergreen State vs. Portland State (0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Geoducks of NAIA program Evergreen State. Portland State lost 73-64 at Oregon State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 0-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Vikings scored 65 points per matchup across those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.