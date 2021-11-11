CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Portland St. goes for…

Portland St. goes for first win vs Evergreen State

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Evergreen State vs. Portland State (0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Geoducks of NAIA program Evergreen State. Portland State lost 73-64 at Oregon State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 0-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Vikings scored 65 points per matchup across those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up