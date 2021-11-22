THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Portland plays Portland St.

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Portland (4-1) vs. Portland State (2-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Portland State both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned home victories in their last game. Portland State earned a 104-58 win over George Fox on Wednesday, while Portland won 74-63 over Morgan State on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Portland State’s James Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have collectively scored 34 percent of all Vikings points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tyler Robertson has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Portland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STOUT STATE: Portland State has held opposing teams to 32.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

