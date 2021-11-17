CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Portland plays host to UAPB

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) vs. Portland (2-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Portland knocked off Alcorn State by four points at home on Saturday, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short in an 85-45 game at Wyoming on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Portland’s Chris Austin, Moses Wood and Jack Perry have collectively scored 47 percent of all Pilots points this season.TERRIFIC TREY: Trey Sampson has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 64.3 points per game and allowed 88.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland attempts more free throws per game than any other WCC team. The Pilots have averaged 25 free throws per game this season.

