Portland plays host to Alcorn State

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Alcorn State (0-2) vs. Portland (1-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Portland beat Willamette by 44 points at home on Thursday, while Alcorn State fell 69-66 at Seattle on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have combined to account for 41 percent of all Braves scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LENELL: Henry has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland is rated first in the WCC with an average of 82.9 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

