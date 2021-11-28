HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Chicago St. 75-57

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 5:08 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 75-57 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

The contest was fifth-year senior Plowden’s 130th game for the Falcons, giving him the record for most games played in the program. He had been tied with Demajeo Wiggins (2015-19).

Joe Reece had 18 points for Bowling Green (3-4). Trey Diggs added 10 points.

Brandon Betson had 17 points for the Cougars (2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had nine turnovers but only four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Teddy Bayi Ba Mendeng had nine rebounds.

