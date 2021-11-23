THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Plowden carries Bowling Green…

Plowden carries Bowling Green over Milwaukee 82-68

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 7:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden scored 26 points as Bowling Green defeated Milwaukee 82-68 on Tuesday.

Myron Gordon had 11 points for Bowling Green (2-3). Joe Reece added 10 points and eight rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 19 points for the Panthers (1-3). Patrick Baldwin Jr. added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up