Pivorius leads Northern Kentucky past Wheeling Jesuit 82-54

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 11:41 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Hubertas Pivorius had 19 points off the bench to lead Northern Kentucky to an 82-54 win over Wheeling Jesuit on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

Jarett Haines had 18 points for the Cardinals.

