Phipps scores 22 to carry Oral Roberts past Haskell 89-46

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 11:33 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Trey Phipps had a career-high 22 points as Oral Roberts routed Haskell 89-46 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver had 13 points for Oral Roberts (2-1). Sir Issac Herron added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Clover III had 11 points. Carlos Jurgens had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Jurgens entered the game as the Golden Eagles’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

Aspen LaPointe had 13 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Indians of the NAIA.

___

___

