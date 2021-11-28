HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Petcash scores 21, Binghamton beats D-III Hartwick 110-41

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 7:26 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 21 points as Binghamton rolled past Hartwick 110-41 on Sunday.

Bryce Beamer had 13 points for Binghamton (2-3). Ogheneyole Akuwovo, Tyler Bertram and Hakon Hjalmarsson added 11 points apiece. Thirteen players scored for Binghamton.

Anthony Girard had 15 points for the Division III Hawks.

