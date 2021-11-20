CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Perry carries Stetson past…

Perry carries Stetson past Lamar 60-59

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Perry recorded 19 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 3.0 seconds left, and 11 rebounds to lead Stetson to a 60-59 win over Lamar on Friday night.

Christiaan Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds for Stetson (2-2).

Jordyn Adams had 15 points for the Cardinals (1-3). Davion Buster added 11 points. Lincoln Smith had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up