CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Perrott-Hunt propels South Dakota…

Perrott-Hunt propels South Dakota over Tennessee St 83-66

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a career-high 25 points as South Dakota topped Tennessee State 83-66 on Sunday.

Perrott-Hunt made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (3-1). Mason Archambault had 16 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points for the Tigers (1-3). Jalen Dupree added 12 points, while Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up