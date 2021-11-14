Pepperdine faces Utah Valley

Utah Valley (1-1) vs. Pepperdine (1-1) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Pepperdine…

Utah Valley (1-1) vs. Pepperdine (1-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Pepperdine both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories on Friday. Pepperdine earned a 65-60 win over Idaho State, while Utah Valley won easily 82-48 over Antelope Valley.

STEPPING UP: Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette has averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals while Jan Zidek has put up 11 points and five rebounds. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds while Justin Harmon has put up 11 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MALLETTE: Mallette has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah Valley’s Le’Tre Darthard has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 46.2 percent of them.

STINGY DEFENSE: Pepperdine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

