CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Pepperdine faces Utah Valley

Pepperdine faces Utah Valley

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah Valley (1-1) vs. Pepperdine (1-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Pepperdine both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories on Friday. Pepperdine earned a 65-60 win over Idaho State, while Utah Valley won easily 82-48 over Antelope Valley.

STEPPING UP: Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette has averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals while Jan Zidek has put up 11 points and five rebounds. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds while Justin Harmon has put up 11 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MALLETTE: Mallette has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah Valley’s Le’Tre Darthard has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 46.2 percent of them.

STINGY DEFENSE: Pepperdine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up