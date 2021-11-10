CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Pepper helps UC Davis edge Utah State 72-69 in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:36 AM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Elijah Pepper registered 16 points as UC Davis narrowly beat Utah State 72-69 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Christian Anigwe had 14 points for UC Davis. Ezra Manjon added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kane Milling had 11 points.

Brandon Horvath had 19 points and seven rebounds for Utah State. Justin Bean added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Rylan Jones had six assists.

