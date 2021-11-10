Pepper helps UC Davis edge Utah State 72-69 in opener

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Elijah Pepper registered 16 points as UC Davis narrowly beat Utah State 72-69 in a season…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Elijah Pepper registered 16 points as UC Davis narrowly beat Utah State 72-69 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Christian Anigwe had 14 points for UC Davis. Ezra Manjon added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kane Milling had 11 points.

Brandon Horvath had 19 points and seven rebounds for Utah State. Justin Bean added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Rylan Jones had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.