Penn takes on Bucknell

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

Penn (0-1) vs. Bucknell (0-1)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn and Bucknell look to bounce back from losses. Penn fell 105-70 at Florida State on Wednesday. Bucknell lost 88-70 to North Carolina State on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 0-0 records against non-conference competition last season.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

