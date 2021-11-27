HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Penn State defeats Oregon State at Emerald Coast Classic

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:21 PM

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 14 points, Penn State made 12 3-pointers, and the Nittany Lions defeated Oregon State 60-45 on Saturday, the final day of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Penn State (4-2) made 12 of 30 from 3-point distance and had more 3-pointers than two-point field goals (10). Oregon State (1-6) shot 30% from the field, made 4 of 17 3-pointers and scored just 17 points in the first half.

Seth Lundy had 13 points and seven rebounds for Penn State. Myles Dread had 12 points. Pickett made 5 of 7 3-pointers and had seven assists.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 11 points and Warith Alatishe had eight rebounds. The Beavers had only three assists and committed just five turnovers.

The Beavers, NCAA Tournament darlings last spring, have lost six in a row since winning their season-opener against Portland State.

