Palermo leads UALR over Champion Christian College 115-51

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:18 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Palermo had a career-high 30 points as Arkansas-Little Rock routed Champion Christian College 115-51 on Friday night.

Palermo shot 12 for 14 from the floor.

Jovan Stulic had 16 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (2-0). Marko Lukic added 13 points. Admir Besovic had 11 points. CJ White had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 11 points.

It was the first time this season Arkansas-Little Rock scored at least 100 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 20 points for the ACCA-level Tigers. Ezekiel Capaci added 10 points.

