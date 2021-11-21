CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Pacific squares off against Chicago State

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Chicago State (2-2) vs. Pacific (2-3)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Pacific look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Pacific lost 73-64 at home to UTEP on Friday, while Chicago State came up short in an 81-50 game at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Jahsean Corbett, Kedrick Green and Bryce Johnson have collectively scored 29 percent of all Cougars points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brandon Betson has accounted for 44 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Pacific has an assist on 30 of 62 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three games while Chicago State has assists on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Chicago State has scored 57.7 points and allowed 76.3 points over its last three games. Pacific has averaged 63.3 points and given up 64 over its last three.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

