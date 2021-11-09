CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Pacific and N. Colorado get season underway in Honolulu

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:31 AM

Pacific (0-0) vs. Northern Colorado (0-0)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Northern Colorado are tipping the 2021-22 season off. Pacific went 9-9 last year, while Northern Colorado ended up 11-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 2-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those three games, the Tigers gave up 66.7 points per game while scoring 66 per matchup. Northern Colorado went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 59.3 points and allowing 73 per game in the process.

