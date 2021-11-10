CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Overton lifts Weber St. past Western Colorado 100-60

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:37 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jamison Overton scored 18 points as Weber State routed Western Colorado 100-60 on Tuesday night. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 17 points for the Wildcats, while Koby McEwen chipped in 16. McEwen also had six rebounds.

Cody Carlson had 10 points for Weber State (1-0).

Matthew Ragsdale had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Avery Rembao added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

