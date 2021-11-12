CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Ouedraogo lifts Grand Canyon past North Florida 65-51

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:48 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to a 65-51 win over North Florida on Friday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 12 points for Grand Canyon (2-0). Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points. Gabe McGlothan had nine rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen had 18 points for the Ospreys (0-3). Dorian James added 10 points and seven rebounds.

