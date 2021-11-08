CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
OU welcomes NW State in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Northwestern State (0-0) vs. Oklahoma (0-0)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Northwestern State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Northwestern State went 11-18 last year, while Oklahoma ended up 16-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.6 points per game last year. The Sooners offense scored 79.9 points per contest on their way to a 6-2 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Northwestern State went 0-10 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

