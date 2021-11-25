OU plays UCF

Oklahoma (5-1) vs. Central Florida (4-0) Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Central…

Oklahoma (5-1) vs. Central Florida (4-0)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Central Florida both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned big victories in their last game. Central Florida earned a 75-59 win at Evansville on Saturday, while Oklahoma won 57-40 at home against Houston Baptist on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Sooners points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sooners. Central Florida has an assist on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Oklahoma has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big 12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.