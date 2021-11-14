CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Osawe scores 20 as UALR beats Arkansas Baptist 91-60

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 11:31 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Osawe scored 20 points, Nikola Maric added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Arkansas-Little Rock beat Arkansas Baptist 91-60 on Sunday.

Jovan Stulic stored 13 points for the Trojans. DeAntoni Gordon had 12 points. CJ White added 12 points, seven assists and steals.

Gabriel Johnson led Arkansas Baptist with 14 points. DJ Martin scored 13.

