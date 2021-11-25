THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Oregon State meets Wake Forest in Emerald Coast Classic

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:31 AM

Oregon State (1-4) vs. Wake Forest (5-0)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State is preparing to face Wake Forest in an Emerald Coast Classic game. Wake Forest knocked off Kennesaw State by 31 points on Tuesday, while Oregon State came up short in an 81-80 game to Princeton on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams has averaged 19.4 points and five rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals. For the Beavers, Warith Alatishe has averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Jarod Lucas has put up 11 points.ACCURATE ALONDES: Williams has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Oregon State’s Lucas has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 41.4 percent of them, and is 12 for 29 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Deacs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Beavers. Wake Forest has 58 assists on 96 field goals (60.4 percent) over its previous three games while Oregon State has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 87.6 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

