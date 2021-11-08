CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Oregon opens 2021-22 season…

Oregon opens 2021-22 season against Texas Southern

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas Southern (0-0) vs. Oregon (0-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Texas Southern went 17-9 last year, while Oregon ended up 21-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.1 points per game last year. The Ducks offense scored 80.4 points per matchup on their way to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Texas Southern went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up