Oregon opens 2021-22 season against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-0) vs. Oregon (0-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Texas Southern went 17-9 last year, while Oregon ended up 21-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.1 points per game last year. The Ducks offense scored 80.4 points per matchup on their way to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Texas Southern went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season.

